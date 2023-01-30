In the last 24 hours we have had a lot of light rain over the region. It was a tough start to Monday as there were numerous traffic accidents during the AM commute. Rain has been widespread since last night, but it started to move out by 8-9am.

Rain This Morning

We have only had a couple tenths of an inch of rainfall over the area, but every little bit helps in the long-term. We are still below average for the month by about a half an inch, but we are going to catch up very soon.

An area of low pressure was moving northeast along a stationary front. It will move off to the northeast and farther offshore today.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have some clearing this afternoon with high temps aiming for the mid 50s.

Forecast Temps Today

Other than a stray shower early this afternoon we’ll stay dry later today into tomorrow morning. However, the cool front will drop into the region tomorrow. Plus, another weak low and the stationary front will be nearby. So we’ll have lots of clouds through the day Tuesday with more scattered rain showers from the late morning into the mid afternoon.

Future Trak (Tuesday Afternoon)

The rain should be light again. It also should kick out by the late afternoon. There will be a lot of clouds through the day. High temps will only be in the upper 40s. The forecast gets tricky after that as the weather systems will keep zipping through the region quickly.

So as of this time it looks like early Wednesday morning we will be wet. In fact there may be a wintry mix on the north end of our viewing area.

Future Trak (Wednesday Morning)

Any wintry precip that falls should melt as the air temps and ground temps will be above freezing. There may a brief coating on some decks and grassy areas on the northern edge of the viewing area. However, there will be some accumulations to our north if you are traveling.

Snowfall Forecast Wednesday Morning

We will probably dry out by later Wednesday morning, but some isolated showers could linger. (that is apt to change). High temps will only be in the low-mid 40s.

We’ll have more rain (yes more) on Thursday. That will probably be from some overunning. We’ll have lots of rain in the region.

GFS Model (Thursday)

Before it looked like we might see some wintry weather mixing in with the rain on Thursday, but the models have backed off that solution since the weekend. It’s still possible that a little bit could happen north of the metro, but we’ll see. High temps will be in the 40s.

We’ll have one more cold front move through the area on Friday. This will bring us some more scattered showers in the morning. (The timing could change before then). High temps will be in the 40s.

We’ll finally get some of that colder air that has been lingering and brewing over the central U.S. High temps next Saturday may only be in the upper 30s.

Again…. All of this could change over the next few days. Especially the timing of the precip. We’ll have to take the weather one day at a time this week. Check back for updates! There is no doubt though that this week will be wet, and it should help with the ongoing drought.

GFS Rainfall Forecast

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler