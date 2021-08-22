Blog: Update on Henri, Local Weather Turning Quiet

The winds within Henri dropped from 75 mph to 70 mph which makes it a Tropical Storm again. But the impacts haven’t changed. Many along the New England coastline will see heavy rain, gusty winds, storm surge and flooding from this system.

Tropical Storm Henri

It is expected to make landfall early this afternoon and will decrease in intensity as it moves over land. Downed trees and power lines can be expected for many.

Locally, Henri will still bring high waves and strong rip currents throughout the day so be careful if you do plan on heading to the beach!

Beach Forecast

We will have a nice day ahead but unfortunately, we can’t rule out the chance of a few showers and storms. It looks like these will be closer to the coastline rather than inland. Keep an eye on radar if you have any plans!

RPM Future Trak

After a very rainy week, we need a break and we will see that this week! Plenty of sunshine will be heading our way.