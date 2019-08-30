BLOG: Update on Dorian and our Weekend

8 AM Advisory

As of the 8 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center is indicating that this storm is getting stronger and will strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane by Sunday. The landfall is projected to be across central/southern Florida now on Tuesday morning. If you have friends or family along the East Coast of Florida I would advise them to leave on Sunday.

All of the Models

The ensemble of models does also paint an interesting picture, we might see this storm curl back up towards our direction late next week. That could mean heavy rain and windy conditions for our area. It’s way too far in the future to know much more than that right now, but definitely stay tuned for updates on this!

Labor Day Weekend for us

Now for some good news. We are going to see a perfect weekend. Highs will be in the 80s each day and we will also see sunny skies. No rain is expected this weekend, but we could see some rain by next week Wednesday.

Enjoy your Labor Day!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson