Blog: Unsettled, Stormy Pattern Setting Up

Did you feel the drop this afternoon? Temperatures went from the upper 60s to low 50s in just one hours. That was from the cold front that moved from North to South.

Through the rest of the evening into the overnight we’ll be in the 40s. There will be scattered showers across the region but the bulk of the rain is going to be through the later part of Thursday.

How much rain can we expect from this system? There’s still some uncertainty between the different models, but as of right now the forecast is looking like 1.5″-3″ of rain total. This could lead to some localized flooding.

High tide will be around 7:30AM Friday so if you’re in an area that deals with tidal flooding, this could present an issue for those areas.

The main threats from this storm will be the wind and flooding. This could bring down tree branches, and possibly power lines.

This will be a storm to watch! Some of the models are still changing so we will be keeping our eyes on this.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka