Blog: Unsettled Pattern Continues, Rain Arrives Tonight

If you’re hoping for several days of sunshine, the forecast this week isn’t for you. Unsettled pattern setting up with on/ off rain for several days this week. So enjoy the sunshine today while we have it! Some clouds roll in by the evening but otherwise a great day ahead!

FutureTrak at 6PM

The changes come well after sunset when some rain arrives. Just before midnight rain will move into NE NC then push northward from there.

FutureTrak 11:30 PM

By 2-3AM for mainly areas to the west of I-95 could see a wintry mix or snow. The models have been going back and forth but the good news is, most of the models have come into agreement that the likelihood of any snow is pretty low for us.

FutureTrak 2:30 AM

If there are a few flurries, that will switch over to all rain by the time the sun comes up. Rain will persist through much of the morning before starting to taper off in the afternoon.

Future Trak 7AM

How much rain can we expect? For most it will be between 0.5″-1″ of rain through Sunday afternoon. Not a complete washout but most yards are already pretty soggy so this will just add to that!

Rain Total Forecast

So sum everything up, the snow will be off to our north and we’ll see rain overnight and into Sunday. Not the best day for any outdoor activities!

Timing of Rain

Enjoy the sunshine today before the changes arrive! We’ll keep you updated on the forecast.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka