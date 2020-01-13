Blog: Unsettled and Warm

It’s now been three days in a row that our high temperatures were in the 70s. In the middle of January! Hard to believe. It’s still going to be warm over the next couple of days, but not in the 70s. High temperatures will be in the 60s through Thursday.

Day Planner Monday

The rain that we had early this morning moved off to the south, but it’s going to lift northward and bring us another set of showers tonight into Monday.

Future Trak 11AM Monday

This system continues to hang around the coast and will bring us more rain Tuesday as well.

Future Trak Tuesday PM

It won’t be a washout and the models have been decreasing the rain totals the past few runs. So I think totals will be less than an inch for most, but some areas could get between 1-2.” The European model has totals on the high side, so this will be the pattern of where the heavy rainfall will be but I think these numbers are a bit high.

European Model Rainfall Forecast

The rain finally comes to an end Wednesday then we’ll be dry for Thursday and Friday! Thursday will still be in the 60s, but if you’ve been waiting for some colder air then Friday will be your day! Highs will be around average, in the upper 40s.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka