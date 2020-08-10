Blog: Typical Pattern Ahead

The weather is pretty quiet to start off the work week, there’s nothing major that is grabbing the headlines in the sky! Today will be similar to what we saw on Sunday, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a stray shower possible in the afternoon and evening.

Planner

The rain chances do start to pick up later this week so that is something we’re keeping an eye on! We really don’t need any more heavy rain after the drenching downpours we had last week. That brought our rain totals for the month well above average.

Rain Totals Since August 1

Through the week ahead we will have some rain and the Euro model has rain totals through Friday around an inch. So each day won’t be a soaking but it will add to our already high totals!

Euro Rainfall Forecast

High temperatures through much of the week ahead will be in the low 90s. Which isn’t far off from the average of 86.

Temperature Forecast

There’s a cluster of storms in the tropics that has a 60% chance of development the next dew days, and it is likely to become a tropical depression. We’ll be watching this system and keep you updated!

Tropical Development

Have a great week! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka