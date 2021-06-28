Blog: Typical Heat in Hampton Roads

The heat and humidity that we’re seeing across the region is pretty typical in our area but the same can’t be said for much of the Pacific NW. It’s record shattering for many locations!

Pacific NW Heat

In our area, the main story this week will be the heat and humidity! Rinse and repeat through the next couple of days.

Temperature Trend

When dew points are in the 70s, that puts us in a tropical, soupy airmass and that’s what we’ll have for much of the week ahead!

Muggy Meter

We’ll be dry for the first half of the work week but there will be some changes coming in by Thursday and Friday! The chance of rain starts to move back in.. and we’ll be keeping a close eye on that as the week goes on. Many people are looking forward to postponed firework celebrations for the 4th of July and I’m hoping the rain doesn’t ruin it!

Rain Chances

We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka