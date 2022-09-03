After a pretty calm August, the Atlantic basin has come back to life with two named systems in the first 2 days of the month! Late Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center designated the tropical wave we’ve been tracking for about a week now with a name – Earl. Earl is currently as of Saturday morning located just north of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the west over the weekend, then take a turn to the northeast.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, we saw our first hurricane – Danielle form on Friday! Thankfully, like Earl, Danielle is expected to remain away from the US and at this time, alternate between tropical storm and hurricane strength over the weekend.

Danielle is the first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin since October of 2021 – a streak of 332 days. That’s the 3rd longest streak on record since the satellite era using a Julian calendar so we don’t have to factor in leap years.

So – two systems to keep an eye on this Labor Day weekend, but thankfully both look like we don’t have to worry about them too much. Let us do the tracking – you enjoy the great weather this weekend!

If you’re hanging around Eastern VA or NC this weekend, the weather looks great. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies each day. Rain chances look low – with only a slight chance of a shower as we head into the late part of Sunday, mainly in NE NC.

For Labor Day Monday, we’ll be in the 80s with a slight chance of a shower as well, mainly late in the day.

Heading into Tuesday, a front approaches our area then stalls out. This will give us a decent chance for scattered showers, maybe a few storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. We could use some rain. August was the third driest on record at the Norfolk airport. Other spots are doing okay, but region wide a good dose of rain wouldn’t hurt.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

