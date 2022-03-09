Blog: Two rounds of rain today, more this week

Big umbrella day – get after it folks! It’s mornings like this that make us all wish we can work from home… or just sleep. Heaviest and most widespread rain will be through the morning commute, so be sure to use some extra caution on the roads.

Rain, heavy at times will take us through sunrise. It’s most widespread north of the stateline – those in northeast North Carolina will contend with scattered showers this morning. It’s also chilly, with temperatures in the 40s through the commute. Yuck!

5:04a sat|rad! It's mornings like this that make us all wish we can work from home…. or just sleep. @WAVY_News https://t.co/COcf92lQh3 pic.twitter.com/yGXsjEbybm — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) March 9, 2022

By late morning, the rain start to break and taper off some. We get a brief break in the action from late morning into early afternoon, where clouds will be stubborn. During this time, temperatures will take advantage of the break and top out in the low 50s. Some locations in North Carolina could get close to 60°.

Morning rain, then evening showers.

By the late afternoon and early evening, round two of rain moves through the region. This, nowhere near as much to deal with as this morning. Look for some scattered showers for the evening commute, tapering off after sunset.

Clouds will be stubborn tomorrow but we’ll get a break from the rain. But we could contend with fog and drizzle as temperatures hold in the 40s. A true, chilly sweater weather type of day. There will be a few scattered showers by the evening.

Unsettled weather takes us into the weekend.

The sun will eventually come back out on Friday, giving us a nice break from the unsettled weather before our next significant front moves in. A cold front, with a cold blast, will crash through the region on Saturday. It should be a day that starts out close to 60° in the morning hours with temperatures dropping to the 30s by days end. All as rain fills into the region. There’s even a shot at a few snowflakes mixing in by Saturday evening on the backside of the front!

Windy with rain Saturday, cold Sunday.

Waking up Sunday will be quite the delight… (heavy sarcasm*) as morning temperatures will drop into the 20s(!). It’ll come with bright sunshine, however, as afternoon highs hold in the 40s. High pressure will build in to level things off next week.

Grab the umbrella, rain jacket and rain boots and enjoy the March madness of this seven day forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro