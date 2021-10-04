Blog: Turning a Bit More Unsettled, Rain Possible This Week

We could really use some rain! It has been really dry over the past couple of days but an unsettled pattern is starting to set in. We have a mostly cloudy sky this morning but we will see some sunshine through this afternoon.

9:30 AM over the Lesner Bridge

Today will be the warmest day out of the next week, but overall we are staying close to the average mark!

High Temperature Forecast

But we do have the chance of rain finally moving back in. Through the past 3 weeks we have only had a half an inch of rain! So we could use a good soaking. I don’t think we’ll see that, but there will be scattered showers.

Scattered Showers Tuesday

Wednesday will be a similar pattern but Thursday and Friday look fairly dry. I can’t rule out a stray shower but as of now it doesn’t look like much.

We’re watching a system that is developing in the tropics, and at this point it has a low chance of development but this could bring us some heavier rain for the weekend ahead. Still a lot could change with that but we’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you updated!

Tropics

Have a great Monday! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka