I’ve been reading more and more about how some folks are ditching the turkey on Thanksgiving and going with more non-traditional foods. Some folks just love the side dishes. I also keep hearing that macaroni and cheese is becoming a holiday staple. Who knew? I recently made a mac-and-cheese dish that combined some of my cheesy potato flavors. It was excellent.

Anyway, enough about food. Let’s talk weather. So we started off with some really nice pictures on our tower cams this morning. The sun created some beautiful scenes as it shone through the thin layer of clouds.

Tower Cam This Morning

Temps were very mixed. We had some 20s and 30s inland with frost. It was in the 40s and 50s closer to the shore. Today temps will even out. We’ll end up in the low 60s with a few upper 50s north of the metro.

Forecast Temps Today

We have high pressure in the area with a stationary front to the south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have partly cloudy skies today with a light east wind. It should be nice out once we shake off the chill from this morning. Weather will be good for travel in the region.

Travel Forecast

Weather will also be good for travel over most of the country. However, there will be some rain and a few storms from St. Louis down to Houston.

Travel Forecast

Tomorrow the rain over the deep south will ride east. This will be from a weak upper level disturbance along with a strong push of moisture. It will be out ahead of a cool front. This will impact travel over the whole region as well as shopping.

Travel Forecast Friday

The scattered showers will be pretty hit-or-miss in the morning. Then rain will increase as we head into the lunch hour. Showers will be mainly in the morning to our west.

Future Trak (Late Morning Friday)

There will be a large area of rain between the late morning and the early afternoon. There may even be some isolated thunderstorms for a brief time.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

All of the models are showing the rain skipping out by the early evening. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll be cool and dry on Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 50s. We’ll have a light north wind.

GFS Model Saturday

However, the next weather system will move in from the west on Sunday. We’ll have a large area of rain ahead of a stronger cold front.

GFS Model Sunday

This will definitely impact travel. High temps will be in the 60s due to the stronger south breeze.

Ok…That’s about it for today. Hopefully, it will help you in your travels. Have a safe and fun Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler