BLOG: Tropics get a bit more active, rainy end to the upcoming week

On Saturday, Tropical Depression Five formed in the Western Atlantic. This storm, at that time, was already moving to the northeast at a good 10-15 mph. Now, the storm is moving almost 30 mph to the Northeast and will stay out to sea.

Tropical Depression Five north of Bermuda

So, while this storm is in our rear-view mirror, we need to keep an eye on the Gulf, because there could be a tropical system developing in this area in the next two to five days.

The National Hurricane Center has 20% chance for development.

This cluster of thunderstorms in the Gulf will likely stay put Monday and Tuesday, so we should see a hot and dry forecast for Hampton Roads. Looking beyond to Wednesday, and likely into Thursday and Friday, we could see rain move in from whatever this thing evolves.

Future Trak Friday

If the storm center is more over the ocean, it may get a bit stronger bringing us larger waves, higher than normal tides, and heavy rain with some strong wind gusts. If the storm is more overland, the impacts will be less, but we’ll still see a good amount of rain later this week.

A sneak peek of next weekend has us with highs near 90 and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson