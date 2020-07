Locally, we're getting some relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. But it won't last very long! Highs today will top off in the low 90s with the heat index between 93 and 97 degrees. Not quite as bad as the 110-115 we were dealing with earlier this week!

Tomorrow we will jump back into the mid 90s with the heat index near 100. Both days will have a few isolated showers but not widespread rain. Keep your eye to the sky!