BLOG: Tropical Storm Sally develops near Florida; tropical depression 20 also forms

Tropical Storm Sally developed this afternoon near Key West, FL. This storm is expected to strengthen as it moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.

Sally’s Track

This storm will be returning to land Tuesday morning with wind speeds close to 85 mph, near New Orleans. As this storm moves inland, the remnants could eventually come our way, likely be next week Friday as heavy rainfall.

In addition to Sally, tropical depression 20 has formed in the central Atlantic.

Likely to become a Cat. 1 Hurricane Monday

This storm is expected to slowly move northwest into the first half of our week ahead and develop to be a hurricane. Let’s keep an eye on this one.

Paulette is going to become a category 2 hurricane soon and move through Bermuda, likely on Monday.

Paulette stays away from Hampton Roads

The main effect from Paulette will be a nice swell of waves we will see starting tomorrow and for the first few days of the week ahead. Follow our friends over at Surfline.com for more information on the swell.

In case you were wondering, we are starting to run out of names for this hurricane season. Like in 2005, we are likely going to be using the Greek Alphabet soon.



2020 Hurricane Names

We’ll continue to monitor Sally and tropical depression 20 (which will be Teddy soon) in the week ahead!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson