BLOG: Tropical Storm Isaias likely to become a Hurricane

Isaias, right now a tropical storm is likely to become a Hurricane Saturday morning as it moves towards Florida. This storm will likely take a track off the East Coast of Florida throughout the weekend as a Category 1 hurricane.

Weekend Track

By early next week, Isaias takes a familiar track up and along our coastline, likely moving through the OBX Monday night.

Track Monday Night-Tuesday

What kind of wind speeds will we see from this storm? Well since it’s still several days out, its hard to pinpoint with any decent accuracy on what we will see.

GFS Wind Forecast

This model is the GFS, it has Tropical Storm Force Winds over the OBX Monday evening and then eventually staying out to sea. For Hampton Roads, we will see the general strong winds with a passing storm, (20-40 MPH). Once again, this storm will continue to evolve, and the forecast will change. Tomorrow we will have a little more confidence in the forecast. By Saturday we will know even more! Stay tuned for updates on Isaias. I’ll put out a video forecast tomorrow evening and throughout the weekend. Follow my Facebook Page for Facebook lives this weekend as well.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson