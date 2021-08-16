BLOG: Tropical Storm Henri forms in the Atlantic

As of the 5 PM update from the National Hurricane Center, Henri formed near Bermuda.

Forecast Track

That westerly movement and strengthening between now and Thursday will send in a decent size swell of waves and higher rip current risks for the days to come.

Model Tracks

Wave Heights

Waves in the 2-4ft range will be possible by the end of the week and the weekend. This storm is expected to say out in the ocean, so we shouldn’t see any rain from Henri this weekend.

Tropical Storm Fred is making landfall in Florida this evening. This storm will travel north and miss us as it passes by on Wednesday. Grace is currently a Tropical Depression and may become a hurricane later this week as it moves towards northern Mexico.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson