BLOG: Tropical Storm Fay bringing rain & wind to the Eastern Shore

The majority of our area won’t see a lot of rain from Tropical Storm Fay. This storm was given a name as of the Thursday 5 pm update. As of that update, it has winds of 45 mph and is moving to the north at 7 pm.

5pm NHC Update

Future Trak at 2 AM Forecast Update

This storm will bring the heaviest rain to Delaware and Maryland. We won’t see much more than 0.10″ for the Hampton Roads cities. For the Eastern Shore, rain totals look to be close to 1.5″

Rainfall forecast

The National Weather Service will be keeping an eye on Accomack County tonight for bands of heavy train to develop, as a precaution, they issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Noon Friday.

Flash Flood Watch

For most of us, Fay will be forgotten in a few weeks, for the Eastern Shore, if the rain amounts are not extreme tonight, this storm will bring much needed rainfall to your area. More storms are possible this weekend, likely Saturday PM. In the meantime, surfers, enjoy the great swell tomorrow, see you in the water!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson