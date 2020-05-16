BLOG: Tropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center stated that Tropical Depression One has formed in the Atlantic, just to the east of Florida. This storm is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm with 40 mph winds tonight.

Tropical Depression One Forecast

The storm will bring us the rain and wind on Monday. This is when we could see tropical storm force winds for the Outer Banks. This means wind speeds could be more than 20 mph, but gusts could exceed 35 mph. Just offshore, the winds will be higher which will create a large surf that may result in an ocean overwash and high tides.

Future Trak at 4pm Monday

The yellow lines mean winds of 20 mph sustained, the red lines are 40 mph winds. While we could see heavy rain for the Hampton Roads Cities and the Eastern Shore, the winds do not get too strong during the passage of this storm. The rain will move in Monday morning and continue during the day. The rain totals could be high if it follows this track.

Forecast Rain Totals

Worst of the Storm for the OBX

Stay tuned for updates, this storm will continue to evolve and our forecasts will be refined as it gets closer. I will have more specific details for the SE VA cities likely on Sunday, once I have more confidence in the track of the tropical storm.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson