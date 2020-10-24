BLOG: Tropical Depression 28 Forms South of Cuba

We are on our way to see the most active hurricane season on record. Tropical Depression 28 formed as of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. This storm will likely become Tropical Storm Zeta on Sunday. The track of this storm brings it into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly becoming a hurricane.

Hurricane By Tuesday, making landfall near New Orleans

Zeta would be the 27th storm of the season. In 2005, the most active season on record, we had 28 total storms.

Back in 2005, Zeta formed on December 30, so at this point in the year, we are far ahead of where we were then!

Zeta is next named storm

One thing to take note of, in 2005 we have one UNNAMED Subtropical Storm. That is an additional number to make that season at 28. So for this season, we need to get to Eta to see 28 storms.

Forecast Rainfall Next Week

As Zeta dissipates over land next week, we will likely see some rain from the storm system moving in as early as Wednesday, but likely on Thursday and Friday. As of now, the models have the rain moving out of the area by Saturday, October 31 just in time for Halloween! We’ll keep you updated with our soggy week ahead in the coming days.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson