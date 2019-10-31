BLOG: Trick or Severe Storms?

We tied the record high temperature today! Temperatures made it to 86 degrees this afternoon, which breaks the record from 1946 of 84°. Tonight as the cold front moves through we will see temps drop to the 40s by tomorrow morning! This strong front will bring in the chances for severe weather tonight.

What we might see tonight.

The storms are expected to arrive well after sunset, likely close to midnight. These storms have had a history (as of writing this at 5:45pm) of producing high wind gusts across much of Tennessee and West Virginia. There could be more of that as they push in to central Virginia. This is where a Tornado Watch has been issued until 11pm.

Future Trak at 11pm

Future Trak at Midnight

1 AM, storms move out.

The speed of the storms, right now, are moving east at approx 30 mph. This would mean they would arrive at the above times. As they move in, they should be weaker, or begin to weaken quickly lowering our chances for severe weather. Stay tuned before you go to bed tonight, Don will have the latest at 10pm on FOX 43 and at 11pm on WAVY.