Yesterday we warmed up quite a bit. The clouds broke up for a little while during the early afternoon. So temperatures popped up to the mid-upper 60s. We hit 67 degrees at Norfolk International Airport. I took advantage of it. So I rode my bike for a bit for a workout. Plus, I worked on the outdoor Christmas lights some more.

Today is going to be even warmer outside. Our temps started in the low 60s this morning as the clouds, moisture, and light southwest breeze propped up the temperatures overnight.

Temperatures Since Yesterday

A warm front has moved to our north since yesterday. There is a cool front to our west.

Regional Weather Map

We are solidly in the warm zone today. We’ll continue to have a light southwest wind along with a few peeks of sun. That should allow temps to rise to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

There were some spotty showers this morning. As we go into the afternoon there will be some more scattered rain showers coming in from the west.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

These will be ahead of a cool front. The front will slip through in the evening, and that will start to dry us out. We’ll have some clearing tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow should be pretty nice out. We’ll definitely be cooler and drier. High temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Dew points will fall a bit through the day as the winds will be out of north at about 10-15mph.

Muggy Meter

By Friday some of the moisture will increase again ahead of a stronger cold front. We’ll be in the 50s with lots of clouds and more scattered rain showers.

GFS Model Friday

We’ll cool down even more over the weekend. High will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by Saturday. I’m glad. It’s been tough trying to get into the holiday mood lately with the milder temps on occasion.

The tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic hasn’t really changed much since yesterday. Storms do appear to be wrapping around the center, but there is still clearly some dry air that is around the system.

Tropical Satellite

It still has a medium chance of formation. However, its track will keep it out to sea whether it organizes or not.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Again, all I expect from it is some higher waves along the oceanfront.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler