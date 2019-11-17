Blog: Tidal Flooding Threat Today

This storm has turned out to be much more mild compared to what the models had been showing days out leading up to it. Which is good news! With that, the threat of tidal flooding won’t be quite as severe. But there still will be minor to moderate tidal flooding across the region. Especially in low lying areas, move your vehicles to higher ground. Several garages are open across the region. Major tidal flooding is not expected to occur. Here’s a snapshot of a few areas:

High Tides Today (Currents as of 9:30AM)

Because this storm system stayed more east, the rain won’t be a big factor today. We’ll see a few scattered showers but that will be it.

Satellite/ Radar at 9:35 AM

The wind this morning will be between 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The winds will slowly start to subside later this afternoon/ evening.

Wind Speed and Direction at 9:30 AM

It won’t be a good day to head outdoors, but if you need to at least you won’t be dealing with a soaking rainfall. The week ahead will turn out much better! We’ll slowly warm up as the week wears on, with plenty of sunshine starting Tuesday. I’m looking forward to that!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka