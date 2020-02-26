Blog: After thick morning fog, possible thunderstorms and wind gusts Wednesday night

Things were rough during the morning commute. Fog was very thick in many places. Visibility was near zero in several locations.

Visibility Map This Morning

There is a lot of moisture over the entire region. However, last night we also had a cool front drop into the area and stall out. This aided in forming some of the fog.

Regional Weather Map

Eventually, the front will lift back slightly north as a warm front today. We’ll be in a small warm pocket. There are 2 cold fronts to our west. We’ll have a lot of clouds over the region through the day. There will also be some isolated rain showers. The fog will eventually burn off, but it will take some time. By tonight the 2 cold fronts will move in from the west. As the fronts come in, there will be a large area of showers developing. There could also be a few thunderstorms with some brief gusty winds. This will be late tonight.

Future Trak (Tonight)

We could pick up a quick couple tenths of an inch, but I doubt we’ll get more than that. Behind the front everything will change. The wind will be strong out of the west. This will pull in some much cooler and drier air. Dew points are in the 50s today. They will drop to the 30s and 20s tomorrow. Wind gusts will be up to 30mph, and they may even gust higher for a time. We’ll have partly sunny skies as high pressure closes in. We’ll be cool and dry on Friday with less wind. Skies will be partly sunny. High temps will be near 50. We’ll be chilly over the weekend. Highs will only be in the 40s. The GFS model still hints at a few sprinkles or flurries Saturday morning. However, it is dry for the rest of the weekend. Stay tuned.

Our whole area does need to dry out. The month of February has been very wet. The 3 main climate sites show rainfall that has been well above average for the month. More than double in Elizabeth City.

Rainfall Compared To Average

We have also been well above average for temperatures for most of the month. After this weekend, we will warm up again, but we will also have some more rain showers. At least there will be a few days with drier weather before rain returns.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler