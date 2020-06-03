Blog: The Warmest Day of 2020 So Far

We have yet to reach 90 degrees so far this year and today will be the day! The heat and humidity will be moving in. And that will stick around through much of the week ahead.

This is well above average for this time of the year! But not near record breaking. We would have to hit 99 in order to tie the record.

The dew points are also climbing so that means the humidity will be getting worse. Muggy conditions expected for the next few days!

Other than that, the weather pattern is fairly quiet. Later in the day tomorrow we could be looking at rain moving in but it will be very isolated. Better chance of a few thunderstorms later in the day on Friday and Saturday.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal is already causing deadly flooding across parts of Mexico and Central America. It is expected to make landfall and then take a northward direction towards parts of the United States. We won’t see an impact here in Hampton Roads.

Cristobal Current Position

Track Towards the US

We’ll keep you updated on any changes to the forecast locally and with the Tropics!

Have a great Wednesday. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka