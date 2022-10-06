Finally, we got our sunshine back. It was great to get the rain lately. However, many viewers are ready for the sun to return. So we started this morning with a good amount of sunshine over the region with a little more clouds towards the shore.

Tower Cam

The pesky are of low pressure that has been offshore for the past few days has finally pushed east. Now high pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day with a light northwest wind. It should be very nice out. Dew points are low. So it will be dry and mild this afternoon. High temps will rise to the mid 70s.

Forecast Temps Today

It will be good weather for mowing today and yard cleanup. The grass turned 2-4 shades greener over the last 4 days. So it might be ready for a mow. However, many of us may just want to mulch the fallen sticks and leaves. If you can’t do it today, then Friday will also be ok.

Mowing Forecast

Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sun again through the day. However, tomorrow the wind will be light and out of the southwest. This will help to push the high temperatures up to near 80.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The good thing is that it will stay dry Friday. So while it will be warm, at least it will be comfortable. The strong cold front will move into the area Friday night into Saturday. This will up the clouds, and it could create a stray shower or two. However, the front is forecast to move through dry overall. Clouds will increase on Saturday. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. Other than a couple of sprinkles I think we’ll remain dry. High temps will definitely get knocked down though. They will only be in the low 60s.

Temperature Trend

That’s about where we were yesterday. The colder air will keep dropping south. So by Sunday morning our low temps will likely be in the 40s area-wide. Then we’ll be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday afternoon. It should be a nice Fall day!

The tropics are a little active, but not as much as a couple of weeks ago. Tropical depression 12 is barely hanging on. It does have some rotation, but the bulk of the thunderstorms have moved northeast of the center.

T.D. 12 On Enhanced Satellite

It will likely fall apart soon. Meanwhile, there is a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that has a high chance of formation. IT is moving west.

Tropical Weather Outlook

The models are in better agreement today that it will be hitting Central America.

Forecast Models

We’ll keep an eye on it over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler