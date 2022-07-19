As the dog days of summer are upon us, it serves as a reminder of how dangerous the summer heat can be. It’s the number one weather-related fatality in the U.S., above flooding or any sort of other severe weather. Mainly, because it comes on beautiful days like Tuesday when the sun is shining.

With the way our climate is changing, everything is warmer, particularly in the summer. Since 1970, Norfolk has added 21 days in the summer where temperatures are above average. By 2100, Hampton Roads summers will feel more like that of Monroe, LA.

So while heat indices are flirting with 100° this week, it’s best to just hang in the air conditioning. Fortunately, nearly 90% of U.S. households have air conditioning, according to the U.S. EIA. Now, where some of the bigger heat-related problems live are in the car.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there have been over 900 hot car child deaths since 1998. Always, check the back seat of the vehicle. On a summer day where the air temperatures is 90° (the average high in July), the inside of a parked vehicle will climb to 120° in just 15 minutes. Add 15 minutes to that and the interior of the vehicle is over 130°.

So crank the A/C, find the cool spots, stay hydrated and beat the heat!