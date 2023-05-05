Finally! We are changing the weather pattern. Over the last few days we had a large area of low pressure at the surface and a huge upper level low overhead. Both of those features are moving out to sea today. High pressure is edging in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

So we’ll have a good amount of sunshine today with a few pm clouds. The outer edge of the upper level low is still nearby. So there may be 1 or 2 stray showers in the whole region. For most we’ll be stay dry. As the pattern has changed we’ll also finally have less wind today. It will be out of the northwest at 8-12mph. It may turn northeasterly late. The weaker winds will allow high temps to rise to near 70 this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

It will be cooler near the shore.

Tomorrow we’ll have similar weather. High temps will be in the low 70s. By Sunday there will be a warm front to our southwest. It will get a little closer to the area. Plus, moisture will increase. So we’ll be partly cloudy most of the day, but some isolated rain showers may move in later in the day. High temps will warm to the upper 70s to near 80.

Forecast Temps Sunday

It should be a nice weekend for all of the outdoor events. There are many like the air show at Langley AFB. Also, the Taco Festival is in Virginia Beach. The Wine Festival is in Norfolk.

Have a good weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler