Locally the weather looks great in our region today. We have an area of high pressure to the west with a stationary front to our southeast.

Regional Weather Map

The weather should be good for travel in the region. Though there may be some spotty showers between Hatteras and Wilmington, NC.

Travel Map Today

Temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in the area. We’ll be partly cloudy this afternoon with a light north wind.

Today’s Forecast Temperatures

The weather should be good for travel over most of the country. There will be some spotty showers over Florida. There will also be some snow showers between Denver and Billings.

Tomorrow we’ll still have some nice weather in our region. However, there will be some rain to our west.

GFS Model Thursday

The rain showers and thunderstorms could cause some traffic troubles between Houston and St. Louis.

The weather in our area will be very nice. We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving Forecast

By Friday a system will swing in from the west. Or at least a slug of moisture will. We’ll have lots of clouds with some spotty showers in the morning. By midday there will be some scattered rain showers. These will probably pick up even more by the late afternoon. The models are starting to clear it out by the later evening.

GFS Friday Afternoon



High temps will be in the 60s.

By Saturday that first round of showers should move out. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with only a couple of isolated showers possible during the day. Highs will still be in the 60s or near 60 degrees.

A bigger weather system will move in from the west on Sunday. This will be an area of low pressure with a couple of fronts. The latest models actually have it moving in by Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning.

GFS Model Sunday Morning

They have now started to kick out the system by the late morning or by the the early afternoon However, the timing has changed a few times now. It CAN easily change again. Regardless, high temps will probably rise to the upper 60s as the wind will be strong out of the south ahead of the low and then out of the southwest behind the front. We’ll focus more on that in tomorrow’s weather blog. Yes…I’ll even do a blog on Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler