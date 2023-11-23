The rain over the last couple of days was most welcome, but it did slow down travel a little bit. We ended up with a solid 1-2″ of rainfall with a little more in spots. The air is a lot fresher now, and the dust has gotten washed away. Luckily the rain has moved out, and high pressure is building in behind a cold front.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine today. High temps will be in the 50s with a few 60s inland. It will be good for travel in the region.

Travel Forecast Today

It will be good weather for travel over most of the country today. The only possible snags will come from parts of the Rocky Mountains.

National Travel Today

Tomorrow we’ll have good weather for any Black Friday sales. There will be more clouds, but there won’t be any precip.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

High temps will be in the 50s. The snow will be more of an issue for Denver, but a lot of the country will stay dry.

National Travel Tomorrow

A cold front will push through the region on Saturday. It will pass through dry. However, it will shove our high temperatures down to the upper 40s.

Forecast Temps Saturday

We’ll be mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy.

That front will stall out to our south on Sunday. An area of low pressure is forecast to form along the boundary. It will then push northwest a bit. This will create some scattered rain showers in the region. Especially over the Outer Banks.

GFS Forecast Sunday

We’ll have updates on that part of the forecast tonight and tomorrow. Either way we’ll be dry and cool early next week. Have a good Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler