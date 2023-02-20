The weather pattern has been locked in for the last 3 weeks. A couple of mild days, a couple of very warm days, then the cool downs arrives just in time for Saturday.

High Temperatures Last 2 Weeks

At least….yesterday was very nice. After the highs in the 40s on Saturday we ended up bouncing back to the 60s. Today we will have another mild day. High temps will run up into the mid 60s.

Forecast Temps Today

We will have some decent weather for those that are off for President’s Day. We’ll go back and forth between partly and mostly cloudy skies. However, there will be a couple of sprinkles this morning, and there will be some isolated rain showers this afternoon. I’ve capped the chance for rain at 20%. There’s no big weather systems around, but the moisture has been increasing. We have high pressure offshore with a weak area of low pressure just to our southeast.

Regional Weather Map

There is also a cool front far off to our northwest. However, the front and the low will both creep a little closer to us today. So that is why there is a low chance for a shower this afternoon.

Tomorrow we’ll have some spotty showers in the morning with lots of clouds. Then we’ll have some clearing for a while. High temps will warm up to the low 70s as the wind increases out of the southwest. There may be a few stray showers returning later in the day as a cold front arrives, but the bulk of the day looks good.

The front will move in and stall out just to our south on Wednesday. So forecast temps are tricky for that day. Our forecast model is calling for highs only in the upper 50s.

Forecast Temps Wednesday

For now I’m calling for temps near 60 with 50s near the shore. If the front stalls out a little sooner or a little later, then that will change the temperature. So check back for updates on that. Other than a stray shower, the forecast looks fairly dry. Then the temperatures JUMP! On Thursday the front will swing north as a strong warm front. The wind will pick up again out of the southwest. High temps will launch into the upper 70s, and it’s possible that we may hit 80 degrees.

Temperature Trend

I have 79 degrees for now, but we are trending it upward. The record is 79 degrees which was set back in 1975, We could easily tie or break that record. I only have a mix of sun and clouds that day. I’m keeping the rain out for now. Of course we’ll have another cool down by next Saturday. We’ll see now low we’ll go this time. For now I have the high temp near 50 degrees.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler