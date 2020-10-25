Blog: TD 28 Now Tropical Storm Zeta

We are not at the end of Hurricane Season just yet, and storms continue to form in the tropics. We now have Tropical Storm Zeta which is SE of the Yucatan Peninsula. This storm is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

Satellite Image of Zeta

The track from the NHC shows it moving over the Yucatan Peninsula as a Cat. 1 Hurricane, then headed northward towards the Gulf. This could bring impacts to the same areas that cannot catch a break this season! The track still can change, so we’ll be watching that.

NHC Zeta Forecast

Across the region today, we will be dealing with some rain. There was already some showers overnight, but the bulk of the rain will be this afternoon/ evening. This is all associated with a cold front moving through!

7:40 AM Radar Image

Rain will be fairly widespread but it won’t be a complete washout. Most areas will likely see less than a half an inch of rain total. So have your umbrella on hand!

HRRR Forecast Model

Temperatures will stay steady through the afternoon, a big change from what we had yesterday! A good day to stay inside.