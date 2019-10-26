BLOG: T-storms develop Sunday, some could be severe

The remnants of Olga has already pushed into the northern states and overnight the heavy rain will start to fall in Southern Canada. For our area, we missed out on the rain today, but have a decent chance to see thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Weather Setup

A new area of low pressure will develop near Charlotte by tomorrow, where there is a bend in the warm front. This will push right through our area increasing our chances for severe weather in the afternoon.

Light morning rain.

Before we see thunderstorms, we might see rainfall in the morning in that 7-9am window. Then after that, a break with some sunshine and high temperatures reaching 80 degrees!

Afternoon T-Storms Develop

Some of these storms that develop ahead of the cold front passing through after sunset could be severe with high wind gusts and possibly isolated tornadoes. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has much of our area in a Slight Risk or Level 2 of 5. I will have a update on our 11pm newscast on WAVY and our FOX 43 show after the World Series game tonight.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson