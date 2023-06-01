Yesterday was another cool and breezy day. It finished off the month of May which ended up 3.7 degrees below average.

High Temps In May

I thought for sure that this year’s May would end up in the top 10 coolest on record… Nope. The month had an average temperature of 64.6 degrees. The 10th coolest May on record was in 1972. That month had 63.5 degrees. The most recent cool month was one that I remember. 2005 was not only a cool month, but I think we had a day or two with highs in the 50s. That was my second year working here. Anyway, last month was definitely a chilly month. There were few good beach days, but at least we got to save a little money from not running the A.C.s so much. It was also a wet month in terms of days with rain.

Rainfall In May

However, we didn’t pick up a big amount of rain on any of the the days. So we actually ended up below average for the month. That’s how we wrapped up May, 2023.

Over the last 5-7 days we have been plagued by a weak area of low pressure that has brought us clouds, cool breezes, and some rain showers. Today that low is sitting offshore, but it has drifted west a bit.

Regional Weather Map

The low will meander offshore through the day. It is pushing more cool/maritime air into the region. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies for a while with a few sprinkles and showers. High temps will be near 70 with upper 60s near the shore and to the north of the metro.

Forecast Temps Today

It will be a stark contrast to areas to our south, west, and north. There is a heat wave in the northeast where they are likely going to tie or break some records.

Temperature Departure From Average

Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15mph.

We may have a little clearing late in the day, but I don’t want to get my hopes up. It was nice to get that yesterday. Either way clouds will return tonight with some spotty showers.

Tomorrow we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers for the first half of the day. Then the models show some clearing tomorrow afternoon as the area of low pressure finally dissipates. There will be a lighter northeast breeze. So high temps should be able to reach the mid-upper 70s in the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Saturday is tricky, but I’m sticking with my theme. I think we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few showers possible. They look isolated in the morning, but They look to pick up later in the day.

The timing and placement of any precip is hard to pin down. However, temps are even harder. Some models suggest we’ll warm up to near 80 degrees. Our model dropped the high temp to the 60s. I can’t see how we’ll cool down on Saturday considering we’ll be south of a cold front. So I’m calling for mid-upper 70s for now with a few 80s possibly inland.

I am more confident that the rain chances will pick up Saturday evening and Saturday night. That will be as the cold front sinks into the region. I’m also pretty confident that Sunday will be cooler and drier. High temps will only be in the upper 60s. I do think we’ll warm up a bit more next week. The long-range models still hint at some nice warming by the following weekend. We’ll see.

Today is the first day of hurricane season. NOAA and Colorado State University are calling for an average season.

2023 Hurricane Season Forecast

I’m gonna skip my rant this year about how I don’t think we should forecast the numbers each year. It seems to me that the forecast gets invalidated every time you say that “It only takes one bad storm….” There’s a lot more to it, but I’ll leave it at that.

Having said that… There is an area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf Of Mexico. This has brought a lot of rain to Florida recently, even though it isn’t tropical. However, it now has a medium chance of becoming more organized and becoming tropical.

Tropical Weather Outlook

We’ll see if this turns into an official system. Welcome to hurricane season 2023.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler