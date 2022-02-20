Blog: Sunshine to end the weekend, monitoring rain chances next week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lots of sunshine around as we end our weekend – but cooler temperatures will be around as well.

There will not be as much wind on Sunday compared to Saturday but it will be cooler. With a light wind off the water from the east across the coast, it’ll feel like the low 40s for much of the day. Region wide, temperatures will be about 5-8 degrees below average. High pressure will limit the overall cloud cover and keep is calm and cool. Nice and dry conditions for anything you may want to do outdoors.

You may have noticed the air feels dry recently – maybe your lips/skin has felt it too. The dewpoint, a measure of how much moisture is in the air has been pretty low. For Sunday, dewpoints will be in the teens. That’s some very dry air! Notice though that dewpoints start to increase as we go through the week. This occurs as extra moisture moves into the area, helping to increase our rain chances.

An unsettled weather pattern develops this week with daily opportunities for rain across the region. Now, not everyone will see rain every day all day long, but we’ll see some on and off rainfall chances. Let’s talk about when that’s most likely.

As you look at the regional maps, you can see how some of the heaviest rain will be west of us across KY, TN and the nearby states. There, 3-5″ of rain is possible along with some flooding. Here, we’re not expecting that much rain. In fact, our rainfall totals look to be around 1″ through the week, with a little less in some spots.

The rain will come in waves, with some of the highest rain chances on Wed and then again late Thursday into Thu night. Timing is subject to change as these areas of low pressure develop and move through the area, so check back through the week for the latest rainfall timing.



Thankfully, rain will not impact the Daytona 500 today which kicks off just after 2:30. You can watch the race on FOX 43. Do you have a favorite driver? Who do you think will win? Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.

Hope you have a great end of the weekend!