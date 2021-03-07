Blog: Sunshine Surely Shines for Next Seven Days

Whatever you’ve got planned this week, take some time to get outside for the sake of being outside. After an absolute soaking month of February, the second week of March is treating us again with beautiful weather. This time, though, we’re warming up big time.

Once the big ol’ ridge of high pressure off to our west slides in on Tuesday and the southerly flow develops, high temperatures take off. We’ll look for highs to soar into the 60s on Tuesday, pushing 70° Wednesday and Thursday, and then likely into the 70s on Friday. This springtime warmth will come with nothing but sunshine, too, which will guide us through each day this week.

Warm up commences this week!

There could be some morning fog by week’s end, only because dew points will come up into the 40s, which is close to the water temperatures around the bay. But other than that, no weather worries this week. Throw that umbrella that got overused in February in the trunk. We won’t have any rain for a bit, at least the next six to seven days. The last time we had a dry streak this long was back in January (1/17-1/23). A true far cry from February, where it rained 19 of the 28 days of the month, nearly 70%.

No rain in sight.

So, sit back and enjoy the quiet stretch of weather. It does get chilly again tonight, but that bright sunrise Monday will take the lows in the 30s and place them into the 50s by the afternoon.

Grab the sunglasses! Stay stoked. – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro