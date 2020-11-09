BLOG: Sunshine for the next two days, heavy rain arrives Wednesday

If you need to rake up a few more leaves or want to get in one more walk, you have Monday and Tuesday that are looking excellent to do anything outside. Save the indoor chores for Wednesday and beyond, because we have some heavy rain coming our way.

Eta near Florida

At the time of writing, Eta is a strong tropical storm bringing heavy rain to Florida. This storm will become a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. For us, this storm will generate a long line of rain that will stretch from the Gulf, all the way into Maryland. That rain will develop Wednesday.

Future Trak Wednesday PM

We might see a few afternoon showers Wednesday, but the majority of the rain is expected Thursday.

Heavy Rain Thursday

For the past two days, our models have hinted that we are going to get a soaking of rainfall. Thursday looks like an all-day rain event, with totals between 1 inch to 3 inches. Thankfully those totals will occur from Wednesday p.m. through Friday. We might even see more rain next weekend.

Enjoy the two more sunny days, after that, we’ll get some much needed rainfall.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson