Blog: Sunshine and warmer for the weekend

Do you have any snow left in your yard? Well you’ll be waving goodbye to that this afternoon with the sunshine and temps in the 50s this afternoon! It was a bitterly cold start for some but we’re quickly warming up this morning.

Temp Trend through 8AM

Across the country, many areas are dealing with cold air! But warmer air will be pushing back in from the south.

9AM Temps

No need to worry about any rain (or snow!) for the weekend. High pressure is in place across the country which will bring us a lot of sunshine both today and Sunday.

Satellite/ Radar Map at 9AM

Today will be around average, topping off in the low 50s. But Sunday will be even warmer, in the mid to upper 50s! Enjoy the weekend!

Weekend Forecast

We’ll have rain moving in through the upcoming work week and we’ll keep you updated on the timing of that. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka