Welcome to Spring! Today is the day of the vernal equinox, the day when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator. After today, the sun’s most direct rays will start moving north, towards the Tropic of Cancer until we reach the Summer Solstice on June 21. All of this happens of course due to the tilt of the earth on its axis.

More seasonable temperatures are expected for the first day of Spring. We’ll see highs in the 60s for much of the region, with a bit of a breeze in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s through much of the early part of the workweek thanks to high pressure that’ll be the main feature in our weather.

Showers will return to our forecast late Wednesday into Wed night. A few could linger into early Thursday morning. To our west, a severe weather outbreak is expected across parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi Monday into Tuesday.



A rare level 4 moderate risk has been issued for parts of MS and LA for Tuesday. Since 2005, only 18 day 3 moderate risks have been issued, so confidence is high for some strong/severe storms there on Tuesday. If you have friends/family in the area, you may want to give them a call/text and make sure they’re aware.

By the time the storm system reaches our area, rain will be the primary concern. We could see a t-storm Wed afternoon/evening, but it’s a little too early to tell if we’ll see any widespread storms. We’ll monitor the risk and see if anything changes.

Springtime storms across the deep south… a sign of warmer temps to come! Of course, with Spring… comes the pollen. The pollen level over the next few days is expected to be in the high category. The primary issue is tree pollen.

Our pollen season stays elevated through much of March and April, before falling a bit as we go into late May.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

