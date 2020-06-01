BLOG: Sunshine and heat building this week

Temperatures this Sunday were in the 70s, and again for our Monday we will see highs in the 70s. However, starting on Tuesday we will see temperatures jump to the 80s, and then to the 90s on Wednesday!

Ridge of high pressure will develop a bubble of heat for the Western US on Monday.

For the last couple of days temperatures have surpassed 100 degrees in Arizona, that heat will creep to the north and east over the next few days and then develop for our area when we could see highs in the 90s again with humidity.

Forecast highs Wednesday near 90.

Humidity Forecast Warm Week Ahead

We could see widespread 90s on Wednesday and Thursday this week. We shouldn’t see any heavy rain or widespread thunderstorms for the first half of the week. (Maybe a few isolated showers Tuesday evening) By Thursday, the humidity will be much higher and that will give us a chance for thunderstorms later this week.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson