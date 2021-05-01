Blog: Sunshine and Brief Cool Down

Today’s high temperatures won’t be too far from the average for this time of the year but it certainly is a change from the upper 80s we’ve seen the past few days. Today we’ll top off near 70 degrees! Tomorrow we warm right back up into the low 80s.

The wind will be sticking around through the morning! Wind gusts up to 35 mph along the water and sustained winds around 20 mph. The good news is the wind will be dying down as the day goes on!

April turned out to be am above average month for temperatures but below average for rainfall. There was many days that were well above average but also a few that were well below! So it averaged out to 3.2 degrees above average.

We’ll see some dry days over the weekend before the chance of rain moves back in by Monday!

There will be chances for rain Monday, Wednesday and Friday but it doesn’t look like either day will be a washout. We’ll keep you updated on this!

There’s a lot going on this weekend! Several virtual fundraising events that you can take part in- walking, biking, running. Head outside and enjoy the nice weather!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka