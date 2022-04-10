The pesky area of low pressure that has been bothering us for a few days departs Sunday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies.

There will be a bit of a breeze Sunday afternoon, out of the west at 10-15 mph. Some gusts of 20-25 are possible, especially along the coastline.

As we head into the overnight, these winds will decrease and we’ll be left with another calm and cool night, with lows in the 40s.

Lots of sunshine is expected over the next few days as high pressure takes control of our weather. We’ll see a warming trend too, with 70s and even a few 80s appearing on the 7 day towards Tuesday, Wed and Thursday.

A few showers are possible Thursday as a frontal system moves through.

This afternoon is Walk MS in Virginia Beach. Come join the WAVY Warriors team as we participate in the event!

Hope you have a chance to get outside and enjoy some of the sunshine today. Have a great weekend.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

