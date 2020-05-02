Blog: Sunny Weekend Ahead!

If you have kids, I am sure they are going stir-crazy by now and need to get outside. This weekend will be perfect to do that! Highs will be in the low 70s today and low 80s tomorrow. Take your pick!

WEEKEND FORECAST

Not sure what to do? Bike riding, yard work, walking, or if you want to go somewhere First Landing State Park is always a hit! Lots of things to do while maintaining separation from others.

ACTIVITY FORECAST

All across the East Coast, things are looking pretty good! Not a drop of rain in sight. If you’re really looking for a big adventure for the weekend you could head west to the mountains and do some hiking there. Whatever you do, enjoy the weather!

SAT/RAD

There will be a chance of rain tomorrow evening, mainly through parts of the northern tier. But some of the rain could push into the Southside. The track of how far south this system will make it is still changing so we’ll keep you updated.

FUTURETRAK SUNDAY

Enjoy the weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka