Blog: Sunny Sky Ahead

It feels good to have several days of sunshine in a row after the storms we have been dealing with. We had plenty of sunshine yesterday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Today, we still will have plenty of sunshine, but it is going to be warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Beach Forecast

We did start off this morning with some dense fog. It caused several school districts in North Carolina to delay their openings. Inland locations had less than a mile visibility. But that all is moving out and sunshine will replace it for the rest of the day!

Visibility This Morning

We will warm up through tomorrow but then a cold front will push through Thursday into Friday dropping us back down into the low 80s! A little bit of a roller coaster ride the next couple of days.

Temperature Trend

We’re in the peak of hurricane season right now, so we’re keeping our eyes on the tropics.

Peak of Hurricane Season

There’s a development near Puerto Rico but it won’t cause any imminent threat. It has a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days so we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

Tropical Satellite

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka