Blog: Sunny Saturday, Some Rain Sunday

We had a gorgeous sunrise this morning! There is some pictures on my Facebook page, check them out. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky for today and high temps in the low to mid 70s! So it’ll turn out to be a great day to spend outdoors.

Saturday Forecast

Tomorrow, will be a different story. The remnants of Olga will eventually move through with a cold front and that will give us on and off rain through Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but there could be a rumble of thunder or two in the evening.

Future Trak 5PM Sunday

It won’t amount to much. We could see between 0.1 and 0.5″ through Sunday evening. Some areas could see a bit more if you get stuck in a thunderstorm but that will be isolated.

RPM Rain Accumulations

There’s another system in the Atlantic, Pablo. Tropical Storm Pablo isn’t going to cause us any problems, the storm is heading northward before it dissipates. Other than that, the tropics is pretty quiet right now!

Tropical Storm Pablo

Hope you can enjoy the weekend and some sunshine! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka