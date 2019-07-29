Blog: Sunny First Half

We are continuing the sunny forecast from the weekend to start the week. The weather pattern has been stuck, but it has created some pretty nice conditions lately. High pressure is just to our north, and there is a stationary front well offshore.

There is some cooler weather in the upper Midwest today. That cooler weather is going to very slowly move east over the next few days

So locally our high temps will be in the low 90s today through Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Then the front will sink into the region by Thursday. It will stall out over us from Thursday into the weekend. So the rain chances will go up to 40-60% through that time. At least the temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the 80s.

Another thing we are carrying over from the weekend is the moderate threat for rip currents. Remember…if you gets stuck in a rip current then relax, swim parallel to the shore and then try to head back in farther up or down the beach. Always try to swim near a life guard.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler