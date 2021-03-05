Blog: Sunny And Cool Weekend

The extended break from rain is finally here and there is no chance of rain through much of the week ahead! Finally, a chance to dry out after the heavy rain we saw during the month of February. We had 0.7″ of rain the first day of March but that’s it so far!

Sat/ Rad 9:30AM

Barely a cloud in the sky today! Plenty of sunshine across the region with highs only topping off in the mid 40s. Brr! That is about 10 degrees below average!

Day Temps

The weekend shows a similar pattern! Still below average for this time of the year but it won’t be quite as windy. At least the sunshine is sticking around!

Weekend Forecast

We’ll stay dry for much of the week ahead temperatures will be rising! I know I’m excited for some warmth and sunshine all on the same day. It’ll give us the taste of Spring that we’re waiting for!

Temperature Trend Today

Even though it will be on the cool side, enjoy the sunshine this weekend! We’ll keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka