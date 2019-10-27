Blog: Sunday Storms are Rolling In

As anticipated, today will turn out to be pretty dreary and then stormy through this afternoon. This is from both the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga but also a cold front that is pushing this system from East to West.

Radar at 9:30 AM

The timing of this looks like it will be from early afternoon until the early evening hours. So it will be a fairly quick moving system, but it will pack a punch! There is a lot of energy in the atmosphere. The heat, humidity and instability all will play a part in these storms. There could be isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, and the possibility of a tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Storm Impacts for Today

It will be a quick moving system, so the possibility of flooding remains low. Rain totals will be between 0.25-0.5″ but there could be isolated higher amounts within stronger thunderstorms.

Future Trak at 1PM

The SPC does have our area in a slight risk for today, which is a 2/5 on the scale. It’s important that you stay weather aware today!

SPC Morning Update

We’ll keep you updated on-air and online if anything changes! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka