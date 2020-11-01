Blog: Sunday Storms and Colder Air

With an extra hour of sleep, you might have some extra energy to do yard work today! But you might want to hold off until tomorrow.. the storms we’ll see this afternoon will have strong winds and pull down any loose branches and leaves.

Storm Impacts

The timing of the storms will be starting after lunch time for areas through the NW of the viewing area (closer to Richmond) and then moving SE from there. The storms will be moving across the Southside through the middle of the afternoon, and some of them could pack a punch!

RPM Rain Forecast

It will be a fairly quick moving system. The rain totals will add up to about a half an inch, but some locally higher amounts will be possible if one of the heavy downpours moves through. Either way, I don’t expect any issues of flash flooding.

RPM Rain Totals

Behind the front will come some much colder air! Lows tonight will be near 40 and highs on Monday only topping off in the low 50s. What a change!

Temperatures Tonight

Tropical Storm Eta is still strengthening and headed towards Honduras and Nicaragua. It is expected to become a cat. 1 hurricane before making landfall. There won’t be any impacts in our area but we will keep you updated on this system!

Tropical Storm Eta

Have a great rest of your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka