Blog: Sunday Storm Wrap Up

For some, these storms caused flooding, power outages and damage while others got away with a good soaking for their garden. Rain totals had wide ranges all across the region!

Rain Totals

These rain totals are radar estimated below but shows the trend of who got the highest rain totals. We saw many photos of flooding in Suffolk and Chesapeake, which can be confirmed with these estimates!

Radar Estimated Totals

There was several tornado warnings during the morning, and although there haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes, we still have several reports of trees down and many power outages earlier!

Storm Damage

Going forward, much of the week ahead will be on/ off rain. A front will stall out over the area which will give us a dreary week ahead.

European Model

Additional rain totals could be 2″-4″ and with an already soaked ground this could easily lead to flooding within heavy downpours. Something we’ll keep a close eye on!

Forecast Rainfall Totals

We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on! Stay tuned. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka